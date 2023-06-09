ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Anushka Sen's strong selfie game is too wow to handle

Anushka Sen is one of the prettiest and most loved young actresses in the country and we love her. Well, it's now time to check out the latest that's happening at her end and you will certainly love it. Check out details

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
09 Jun,2023 10:34:42
Anushka Sen's strong selfie game is too wow to handle

Anushka Sen is one of the most charming and droolworthy divas and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV entertainment industry in today’s time. Her lovers and family members love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s exactly the reason why, whenever she shares new content on her Instagram handle to woo and charm her fans the right way, internet certainly loves it and can’t keep calm in the true and real sense of the term. Her fans and admirers always shower her with unconditional amount of love and adulation in the best ways possible and well, no wonder, we love to see all of it and appreciate her for the same. Her creativity is always on point and that’s why, she never fails to surprise her fans the right way and how.

Check out the latest that influencer Anushka Sen is busy doing at her end:

Whenever Anushka Sen shares droolworthy and scintillating photos, videos and Instagram reel, it inspires the young crowd to take up content creation as a full-time profession in life. Well, that’s exactly why, come what may, she always shares important updates from her end. Well, to tell you all about the latest happening at her end, what do we get to see and witness folks? Well, on her latest Instagram story, Anushka Sen has dropped super cute snaps of herself which are melting the hearts of all her fans. She’s seen slaying the black colour look like a pro and we love it. Want to check out her amazing selfies in black? Here you go –

Anushka Sen's strong selfie game is too wow to handle 814115

Anushka Sen's strong selfie game is too wow to handle 814116

Anushka Sen's strong selfie game is too wow to handle 814117

Anushka Sen's strong selfie game is too wow to handle 814118

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, right ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and wonderful, ain’t it folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
A sneak peek into Anushka Sen’s favourite delicacies see pics
A sneak peek into Anushka Sen’s favourite delicacies see pics
Anushka Sen channels angelic nuance in designer salwar
Anushka Sen channels angelic nuance in designer salwar
In Pics: Anushka Sen’s 'bold explore' by the pool
In Pics: Anushka Sen’s 'bold explore' by the pool
Anushka Sen is back to her baby, come check out
Anushka Sen is back to her baby, come check out
What's happening at Anushka Sen's end during her night shoot schedule?
What's happening at Anushka Sen's end during her night shoot schedule?
Inside Anushka Sen’s weekend showdown
Inside Anushka Sen’s weekend showdown
Latest Stories
In Pics: This is how Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh vibe on sets
In Pics: This is how Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh vibe on sets
Watch: Mouni Roy's swagger fashion walk on the streets of Miami wins hearts
Watch: Mouni Roy's swagger fashion walk on the streets of Miami wins hearts
All I think about is you: Surbhi Jyoti finally makes the big confession
All I think about is you: Surbhi Jyoti finally makes the big confession
Watch: Jasmin Bhasin's droolworthy video makes boyfriend Aly Goni lovestruck
Watch: Jasmin Bhasin's droolworthy video makes boyfriend Aly Goni lovestruck
TMKOC: Palak Sindhwani's strong eyeliner game is a winner
TMKOC: Palak Sindhwani's strong eyeliner game is a winner
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar in stunning green printed outfit, a quintessential visual delight
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar in stunning green printed outfit, a quintessential visual delight
Read Latest News