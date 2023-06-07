Anveshi Jain is all ‘doll-like’ in flared blue ethnic dress

Nothing can beat the grace that Anveshi Jain holds on her hat. The Gandi Baat actress has outright showcased class and beauty with her baroque fashion choices. The diva has always efficiently nuanced the merge of traditional and western with her style file. We often get to witness her style and aura on her active Instagram handle.

And Anveshi has again got her style on the edge, as she dropped some stylish mirror selfies. Check on the pictures below, as we decode her style in the outfit.

Anveshi Jain stuns in sheer blue ethnic

The glamorous actress effortlessly graced her Instagram feed with a series of captivating mirror selfies. In this sartorial masterpiece, she donned an exquisite blue ethnic ensemble with a chic scooped neck, leaving her fans awe-struck. The pleated flares gracefully flowed down that added an irresistible charm into her attire, making her look like a living doll.

s her followers showered her with adoration, she confidently flaunted a hairdo that followed by perfectly imperfect messy hairbun. Her impeccable sense of style was further accentuated by flawlessly filled-in eyebrows, dewy soft eyes that sparkled with allure, and lips adorned with a subtle nude hue. With just one word – “Selfie” – accompanying these stunning captures, she effortlessly bewitched her audience.

Have a look-

What are your thoughts on the above style file?