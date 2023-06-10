ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Avneet Kaur shares cryptic post on social media, talks about 'inner peace' being disturbed

Avneet Kaur is one of the most admired and droolworthy divas in the Indian entertainment industry. While more often than not, she shares good-looking and stylish photos on internet, this time, she's seen giving a visual delight in her latest snaps. Check out

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
10 Jun,2023 09:59:57
Avneet Kaur shares cryptic post on social media, talks about 'inner peace' being disturbed

Avneet Kaur is one of the most gorgeous and admired personalities that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. The gorgeous bombshell has been a part of the entertainment fraternity ever since the time she started as a child artiste and well, we all have been incredibly proud of her entire journey till today’s time. She has certainly been rewarded the right way and well, we love it and how. One must note that whatever Avneet has managed to achieve in her professional career till date has been because of her hard work and efforts. Well, we respect all of it and how. Whenever Avneet shares new and interesting photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle, netizens love to admire her for all the right reasons.

Check out this latest moment where Avneet Kaur has shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram story:

When it comes to raising the swag and sensuality quotient, oomph game like a true powerhouse of an artiste, Avneet Kaur loves to do it effortlessly and how. This time however, we have a rather different content from her end. In one of her latest social media stories, Avneet Kaur is seen surprising and shocking one and all as she’s shared a really mysterious and cryptic note and well, as expected, it has got all the fans immensely worried. Well, do you all want to check it out? Here you go –

Avneet Kaur shares cryptic post on social media, talks about 'inner peace' being disturbed 814374

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic for real, right ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Finally it's happening: Avneet Kaur is super happy and excited, check out the big announcement moment
Finally it's happening: Avneet Kaur is super happy and excited, check out the big announcement moment
Exclusive: Avneet Kaur bags Amazon miniTV series That Summer Holiday
Exclusive: Avneet Kaur bags Amazon miniTV series That Summer Holiday
“Aisi hi hun mei,” chimes Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam says ‘pick your…’
“Aisi hi hun mei,” chimes Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam says ‘pick your…’
Avneet Kaur introduces Vishal Jethwa to her 'world', see full video
Avneet Kaur introduces Vishal Jethwa to her 'world', see full video
Avneet Kaur Gets Trendy In Her Dance Moves With Friend Vishal Jethwa; Check Here
Avneet Kaur Gets Trendy In Her Dance Moves With Friend Vishal Jethwa; Check Here
Watch: Avneet Kaur makes smashing entry in black kurti at airport, internet can't keep calm
Watch: Avneet Kaur makes smashing entry in black kurti at airport, internet can't keep calm
Latest Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi's stern advice to Anuj
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi's stern advice to Anuj
11 Years Of Shaitaan: IWMBuzz revisits the special movie
11 Years Of Shaitaan: IWMBuzz revisits the special movie
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush discovers shocking secret in Vikrant’s phone  
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush discovers shocking secret in Vikrant’s phone  
Meet spoiler: Shagun and Mahinder plot revenge against Meet
Meet spoiler: Shagun and Mahinder plot revenge against Meet
'Karara Jawaab' milega ft. Shweta Tiwari
'Karara Jawaab' milega ft. Shweta Tiwari
Moving On Review: Is A Shallow But Amusing Showcase For Its Octogenarian Heroines
Moving On Review: Is A Shallow But Amusing Showcase For Its Octogenarian Heroines
Read Latest News