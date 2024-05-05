Avneet Kaur Stuns In Backless Plunging White Dress, Urvashi Rautela Calls Her, ‘Selena…’

Avneet Kaur is a stunner, and she never fails to make hearts flutter with her fashion moments. Such was her recent photoshoot look. The Tiku Weds Sheru actress fearlessly embraced her bold style in a backless white gown, and she looked as gorgeous as ever. Her style prompted Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and Siddharth Nigam to react.

Avneet looked sizzling hot in the latest photos, wearing a white backless gown. And if you think that was enough, the plunging halter neckline instantly caught our attention, leaving us spellbound with the sexy style. Complemented by golden accessories, Avneet’s bold style in the striking pictures looks nothing short of oh-so-breathtaking visuals. Avneet knows how to steal attention with glamorous looks, whether gracing her look on the carpet or dressing for a night party. And this new bold look in white gown is one of her best and risky look.

Impressed by her sensuousness and glamour, her Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga Siddharth Nigam co-star liked her post. On the other hand, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela called her “Selenaaaaa (with a heart popping out emoji).”

Avneet Kaur made her debut in the entertainment world as a child actress. However, she became a household name with her role as Jasmin in Aladdin. In 2023, the actress marked her debut in films with the OTT film Tiku Weds Sheru.