Anushka Sen is one of the most talented and droolworthy actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. Just like a lot of her other contemporaries, Anushka Sen started her career many years back in the Hindi TV industry and well, today, she’s certainly grown immensely and wonderfully as a performing artiste. Whenever Anushka Sen shares new and exciting content on her social media handle to grab the attention of the fans, internet well and truly loves every bit of it and well, they can’t keep calm. Anushka Sen is quite active on social media and well, that’s what her fans love the most about her.

Check out how Anushka Sen is giving her fans a sneak-peek into her vanity diaries:

Not only a successful artiste in the Hindi TV industry, Anushka Sen has also been a wonderful and amazing content creator and digital sensation on social media and well, that’s what we genuinely love the most about her. Whenever she shares new updates to win hearts, internet totally loves it and can’t keep calm. Well, this time, Anushka Sen is seen giving her fans a sneak-peek into her special vanity diaries and well, from posing inside the vanity van to eat healthy and nutritious food, we see Anushka Sen do it all. See below folks –

Work Front:

As far as work is concerned, Anushka Sen will next be seen in an International South Korean project titled “Asia”. She’s already completed the first schedule of shoot and we look forward to her finishing the rest. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com