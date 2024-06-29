Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul Screams Attention In A Rosette Dress, See Photos!

Sana Makbul is a well-known and outstanding actress in the TV industry. She is currently a contestant in the reality TV show Bigg Boss OTT season 3, and she is thrilling the audience with her charming personality. Her appearance work and social media presence are always amazing, and she shares insights on Instagram. The actress recently posted a photo of herself in a gorgeous Western outfit. Take a peek at the photographs below!

Sana Makbul’s Multi-color Western Fit-

Taking to Instagram, Sana Makbul flaunts her new fashion photoshoot look in a Rosette Dress from the Younglings fashion label as she donned this look in Bigg Boss OTT 3. The outfit features a round neckline with a multi-color floral print design that gives it a bloomy touch. It also has a front zip closure, half-sleeves, and a pocket featuring a mini dress in a modern masterpiece. This outfit complements her look, with a matching-color waist belt adding texture and contrast to the look, making it more appealing overall. The outfit comes with a pocket-friendly budget of Rs. 4,800.

Sana Makbul’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Sana styles her look with a mid-partition straight-open hairstyle, enhancing the Western attire and providing a touch of sophistication. Her flawless base, dewy finish, groomed brows, fluttery lashes, and pink glossy lips create a beautiful look. She accessories her outfit with statement golden earrings, rings, earrings, and bracelets that complement the look without overwhelming it. In the photographs, she exudes confidence while flaunting her bossy fit with killer expressions for the camera.

