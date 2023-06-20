Dahaad's success plays a significant role in today's entertainment scenario: Manjiri Pupala

Actress Manjiri Pupala who enthralled one and all initially with Betaal, is a natural when it comes to her acting prowess. Recently, her portrayal of Aarti, one of the victims of the serial killer in the Amazon Prime series Dahaad, was palpable and extremely refreshing. In the Vikrant Massey film Gaslight, she had a very eerie role to portray, for which she was acknowledged and praised.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Manjiri goes in length, talking about her shoot experience for Dahaad, on her role and much more.

Excerpts:

Take us through your experience shooting for Dahaad?

I have been a huge fan of Zoya and Reema’s work. I have grown up watching the amazing projects these two absolute ‘Bawse ladies’ have been propelling and sphere heading. So when I got to know that this is a Tiger Baby project, I was simply thrilled. Dahaad came my way right after Betaal. I was looking forward to something completely different from the fierce, strong fighter woman – Puniyaa from Betaal. So the naive, gullible Aarti was the girl I immediately latched on to as an actor.

It was a really interesting experience to work on a project like Dahaad. When I auditioned for Aarti’s character, I didn’t know much about the series. Nandini Shrikent and Karan Mally’s team offered me to test for 2 roles out of which Aarti’s journey came my way. But as the series got finalized and I was sent the episode scripts, I remember I simply could not stop reading. It is such a well-written show. And as an actor a lot of times you are also looking at how your character graph is developing. But with Dahaad I felt like I was pulled into the story just like any other reader.

Also, the kind of clarity and precision with which Reema Kagti works on the set is sheer brilliance! I enjoyed working with her and exploring Aarti’s character. I was also fortunate to shoot with both Reema and Ruchika over the 2 schedules, split up over the pandemic.

How was it to shoot with the cast and crew?

Well, I was shooting the dead body sequence in the morgue with Sonakshi and Gulshan. And until they discussed a few things over my dead body, I needed to hold my breath which was almost close to two and a half minutes. I remember Reema asked Gulshan to help me with a breathing technique for that. And it worked miraculously for the scene!!! Thanks to Gulshan I could hold my breath for over 3 minutes at the end of the breath work.

Also, Dahaad was the first time I was shooting an intimate scene. The first ones are always crucial. From the start of the project, I was a bit anxious about the what and how of it. But it worked in my favour and I got to explore such an intimate sequence with female directors which made half of my worry go away. Ruchika Oberoi, our director, was very considerate and supportive when we shot the lodge sequence. Also Vijay was very sincere and professional throughout the shoot, which made it much easier for me.

What does it mean for you to be part of such a huge ensemble cast as in Dahaad?

I guess it is always a great feeling to be working with India’s best creative minds be it the cast or the crew. The entire Dahaad team was at the optimum focus during the shoot. So it makes it even more exciting to share the screen with someone as brilliant as Vijay Verma for that matter. An opportunity like this also gives an actor ample understanding of the scale of such a huge project. That itself contributes to your growth as an artist.

You were seen in Gaslight too recently. How was that experience?

Yes! All the love I have received for my role in Gaslight has been quite a surprise for me. Pavan Kriplani, the writer and director of Gaslight had watched Betaal and was keen that I do this role. When I shot for it, it was such a bizarre avatar. Also quite a lot of my character track got edited out due to the length of the film. Honestly, I thought no one would even recognise me. But I was quite glad that so many people enjoyed the weirdo blind oracle that I became.

It was lovely working alongside talented actors like Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Maam. Sara Ali Khan And I had such lovely workshop sessions with our Director Pavan Kriplani and our acting coach Rupesh Tillu, that on the day of the shoot, it was all flowing pretty smoothly.

What are your upcoming projects? Give us a detail.

Well, I am really looking forward to the release of one of my projects which is very close to my heart – Shehar Lakhot, written and directed by Navdeep Singh Sir. I am playing a one-of-a-kind role in the show. Can’t wait for people to watch it.

Also, I have been fortunate enough to play a very interesting, meaty character in Excel’s project. We just finished filming. Apart from that there are a couple of exciting things in the pipeline which I can’t discuss as yet. But overall looking forward to the coming year for sure.

What is your take on such realistic tales that get featured like Dahaad?

I think it is commendable how the events of Dahaad have been borrowed from an old criminal case which has been fictionalised so craftily. These days dissent or disagreements are rarely entertained healthily in the society that we live in. A project like Dahaad has taken up the case of a serial killer and still successfully and bravely managed to comment on certain aspects of our society which certainly should be altered. And when one project takes such a risk and is received so well, it also encourages other makers and creatives to say what they wish to say fearlessly through their perspective. I think in this context Dahaad’s success plays a significant role in today’s entertainment scenario.

You were mostly de-glam in Dahaad. How easy or tough was it considering the era that we are in?

Actually the de-glamming was a part of who Aarti was. I kind of enjoy such a process. I think every look test is not only for the costume and hair-make-up team, but it also gives so much to the actor. Otherwise in what time and space I will ever get to tap into the lifestyle of a rural young woman. Also being born and brought up in Mumbai, I have realized, we miss out on such diverse cultures. So when I prepare for realistic roles like this one, it gives me joy to experience it all.

What are the kind of roles that you like doing?

Well, honestly I am open to all kinds of roles. I wouldn’t want to limit myself at all. As far as a role that has a graph to portray, challenges me as an actor and is written well, I am up for any kind of genre for that matter.