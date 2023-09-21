I am humbled that I got an opportunity to be part of Amazon miniTV's Builders: Swapnil Kokam

Amazon miniTV’s newest series Builders will strike a chord with the viewers tomorrow, that is 22nd September. The new comedy-drama series follows the quest of a naive manager’s struggle to save his gym from a financial fallout with some help from a few countable members. Builders features Swapnil Kokam, Ankit Motghare, Anushka Mishra, Vidushi Kaul, Avtar Gill, and many more.

Actor Swapnil Kokam who is spotted in the trailer, playing a role that viewers are sure to admire, is upbeat about his debut in the OTT space with Builders.

The show is based on a gym and all the different characters placed in this set-up, get fixed in a tragedy. This comic punch with emotions and a gripping story looks promising.

Speaking about this debut and his character, Swapnil says, “I am filled with gratitude!! What a surreal time to talk about the release. I am humbled that I got an opportunity to play this role. I am playing a young enthusiastic gym trainer who is filled with ambition but ends up with a comic tragedy. I am looking forward to everyone seeing Builders!!! It’s not the usual comedy series but a satirical drama that will hook everyone until they keep wanting to see more!!”

Swapnil in real life is a Pilates instructor too, who has been transforming lives for over a decade now!!

Wow!! This is an interesting coincidence to his real life and onscreen persona in Builders, that will launch on 22 September on Amazon miniTV.

Best of luck, Swapnil!!