It was challenging to shoot the entire film Good Vibes Only in just three and a half days: Shravan Ajay Bane

Young and talented Shravan Ajay Bane, who is a radio jockey by profession, made his acting debut with Planet Marathi’s film Good Vibes Only. The movie revolves around two complete strangers bumping into each other at a Surf Club on the outskirts of Mumbai for a surfing camp during a pandemic. 25-year-old radio jockey Shravan (Shravan Ajay Bane) and 38-year-old Psychotherapist Tara (Aarti Kelkar) do not get along but eventually, form a beautiful bond. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Shravan spoke about the movie, challenges, and more.

Tell us about the name Good Vibes Only: the thought behind it, and do English titles work for Marathi projects?

English titles are no longer an uncommon sight in the world of Marathi cinema, and “Good Vibes Only” is a perfect example of how such titles resonate with the audience. This feel-good movie comes at a time when we all yearn for positivity. The film beautifully portrays the idea that love and connection are not instant but develop over time through the good vibes we share with others.

Can you elaborate more about your character and the theme of the web film?

The web film revolves around two solo travelers, Shravan and Tara, who embark on a new journey post-COVID, planning their adventures carefully. Meeting at a surf club, they find themselves drawn together. My character Shravan is a mad guy, while Tara is a simple girl who joins the surf club at the behest of her son and father-in-law.

The film portrays surfing as a significant aspect of the characters’ lives. Did you have any prior experience with surfing, or did you undertake specific training?

In the film, my character doesn’t know how to swim, but he still signs up for the adventure because he is an adventurous soul. I have been surfing for 4-5 years in various locations like Goa, Malvan, and Mumbai. On the other hand, Tara’s character is portrayed as a skilled swimmer, while in real life, Aarti, the talented actress playing Tara, had a fear of water. Despite this challenge, I must commend Aarti for her remarkable performance, as she effortlessly portrayed a seasoned swimmer, leaving everyone impressed with her skills. Swimming in the vast ocean can be a bit risky, and filming amidst the waves presented even more challenges. Shooting in water proved to be demanding as we couldn’t carry our scripts with us. It was difficult for us because both Aarti and I are not professional actors. I am a radio jockey, while Aarti is a fabulous singer and superb photographer. But we both had some acting connections from our college days. I had a history of doing theatre, and Aarti had performed in Marathi Natya during her college days.

What were some memorable and challenging moments during the filming process?

The most challenging process was shooting the entire film in just three and a half days. Jugal is a superb director with a unique vision and working style. The major challenge was shooting in the water, and to our surprise, Jugal himself came into the water with us. He didn’t wear a life jacket or use a surfboard; instead, he held the camera himself. It was both challenging and fun to shoot under such circumstances.

With the rise of OTT platforms, traditional TV viewership has seen changes. How do you perceive this shift?

The rise of OTT platforms has undoubtedly transformed the traditional TV viewership landscape. Nowadays, everyone has access to various types of content on their phones, making watching on-the-go a popular trend. While traditional TV audiences still exist, the convenience and diversity offered by OTT platforms attract viewers from all demographics.

Regional content has gained significant traction on OTT platforms. How has the focus on regional content contributed to the overall growth of the OTT space?

If we compare Planet Marathi, we have seen a superb growth in viewership because our subscribers rely on good content. There are so many Marathi films who can’t afford to go on big screens. Planet Marathi has played a vital role in this growth, presenting viewers with high-quality content and offering independent filmmakers a platform to showcase their talent and hard work.

How would you sum up your journey in Planet Marathi so far?

Planet Marathi is a huge platform and the first OTT platform, and they are continuously launching amazing content and providing great opportunities. I am deeply grateful to Akshay Bardapurkar for showcasing my film on their platform.