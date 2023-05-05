Jannat Zubair Rahmani shares special family announcement, Mouni Roy sends 'love'

Check out how Jannat Zubair Rahmani is winning hearts with her latest post and how it has attracted a super cute comment from none other than Mouni Roy. Big celebration might happen soon in Jannat Zubair Rahmani's life very soon

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most talented and admired actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The diva started her career many years back in Hindi entertainment industry as a child artiste and well, today, she’s truly been doing her best and how. Right from the time she started her career till now, she’s grown exceptionally as a popular artiste and well, we truly love her for all the right reasons. She has been absolutely incredible when it comes to inspiring youngsters the right way and well, that’s why, literally anything and everything that she does from her end goes viral no social media in the true sense of the term.

Check out how Jannat Zubair Rahmani is winning hearts with her latest photo and how Mouni Roy reacted to the same

Jannat Zubair Rahmani, as we all know is quite active on social media. Well, that’s why, come what may, she loves to share important and interesting life updates from her end on different social media platforms to woo and entertain her fans in the best way possible. Well, this time, Jannat Zubair Rahmani has shared a super cute snap of herself with her dear mother. The post calls for celebration indeed and it has kept the fans guessing as to what the good news is about. In fact, so much so that even actress Mouni Roy dropped a special comment to make it special for the actress. See below folks –

Work Front:

Jannat Zubair Rahmani was recently seen in Kulche Chole project and well, we simply loved her swag there. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com