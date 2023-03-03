Ever fantasized those overtly exaggerated, beautiful, fairy tale like English novels? Especially that from the Victorian ages? Well, they are still the most soothing ones to read! And it’s what the beautiful Bong lady Mouni Roy is currently vibing in. The actress shared a video on her Instagram handle where we can see her decked up in Victorian fashion looking absolutely like a charmer.

In the video, we can see Mouni Roy wearing a stunning Victorian shirt gown. The ensemble featured in hues like white and black in satin fabric. The bottom of the high-thigh slit gown featured beautiful entangled ruffles. The actress completed the look with sleek side-parted hairbun along with beautiful black pumps. She rounded it off with bold smokey eyes and nude pink lips. Sporting a gorgeous grand walk in the corridor, the actress asserted some ‘English’ romance.

Sharing the video, Mouni Roy wrote, “From the pages of an English romance novella…” along with black love heart emoji.

Here take a look-

Further Details About The Outfit:

Outfit @gabycharbachy

Shoes @maisonvalentino

Shirt @safiyaa_official

Style by @manekaharisinghani

Assisted by @chintan_shah08

Make up @iamkanwalbatool

Hair @chettiarqueensly

Love by @trishilagoculdas @anusoru

Managed by @trishilagoculdas

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the music video Gati Vidhi. She collaborated with the grand YOYO Honeysingh. Before that, she was seen in the movie Brahmastra, portrayed the role of the main antagonist in the movie, Junoon. Apart from that, her work in the movie Made In China also alongside Rajkummar Rao also earned her love and appreciation from the buffs.

Mouni Roy has not only earned her niche in Bollywood but continues to shine on television too. The actress rose to fame with her daily soaps and denies to forget her roots. The actress shot to fame with the show Kyun Ki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ka Dev Mahadev and others.