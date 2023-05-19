ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Major Throwback: When Avneet Kaur proved her love for food by eating traditional Maharaja Bhog thali

Avneet Kaur has always been a big foodie and when it comes to mesmerize fans, she does it the right way. Check out this viral throwback video of her enjoying a big special thali

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
19 May,2023 10:46:08
Major Throwback: When Avneet Kaur proved her love for food by eating traditional Maharaja Bhog thali

Avneet Kaur is one of the sexiest and most droolworthy personalities that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment space. The gorgeous stunner has been a part of the entertainment fraternity ever since the time she’s been a child artiste and well, we have been incredibly proud of her entire journey till now. She’s been certainly rewarded the right way and well, we love it and how. One must note that whatever Avneet Kaur has managed to achieve in her professional career till date has been because of her hard work and efforts. Well, we respect all of it and how. Whenever Avneet shares new and interesting photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle, netizens love to admire her for all the right reasons.

Check out this throwback moment when Avneet Kaur was enjoying yummy Maharaja Bhog thalig

When it comes to raising the swag and sensuality quotient, oomph game like a true powerhouse of an artiste, Avneet Kaur loves to do it effortlessly and how. This time however, we have a rather unique and different content from her end. In this adorable throwback video, we see Avneet Kaur relishing and enjoying the special Maharaja Bhog thali with perfection and well, the satisfaction on her face says it all about the taste of the food. Want to check it out? Well, here you go –

Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Avneet Kaur’s ultra-chic blue hair is all awe
Avneet Kaur’s ultra-chic blue hair is all awe
Avneet Kaur gets new hair colour with stylish blue streaks, fans loves it
Avneet Kaur gets new hair colour with stylish blue streaks, fans loves it
Avneet Kaur and her 'peekaboo' moment
Avneet Kaur and her 'peekaboo' moment
Avneet Kaur's Braided Plait Style Is All About New Fashion Goals; See To Believe
Avneet Kaur's Braided Plait Style Is All About New Fashion Goals; See To Believe
Avneet Kaur and her Bhopal diaries, too much fun
Avneet Kaur and her Bhopal diaries, too much fun
Mother’s Day: Avneet Kaur and Ashnoor Kaur drop candid moments with their mothers
Mother’s Day: Avneet Kaur and Ashnoor Kaur drop candid moments with their mothers
Latest Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj decides to talk to Anupamaa
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj decides to talk to Anupamaa
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir refuses to take help from Prachi
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir refuses to take help from Prachi
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki lies about her kidnapping to her family
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki lies about her kidnapping to her family
Shubman Gill is a big fan of Hrithik Roshan, slays 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' step like pro
Shubman Gill is a big fan of Hrithik Roshan, slays 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' step like pro
Saath Nibhana Saathiya Fame Rupal Patel Owns A Theatre Group
Saath Nibhana Saathiya Fame Rupal Patel Owns A Theatre Group
Divyanka Tripathi is all smiles after seeing yummy food, check out why
Divyanka Tripathi is all smiles after seeing yummy food, check out why
Read Latest News