Major Throwback: When Avneet Kaur proved her love for food by eating traditional Maharaja Bhog thali

Avneet Kaur has always been a big foodie and when it comes to mesmerize fans, she does it the right way. Check out this viral throwback video of her enjoying a big special thali

Avneet Kaur is one of the sexiest and most droolworthy personalities that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment space. The gorgeous stunner has been a part of the entertainment fraternity ever since the time she’s been a child artiste and well, we have been incredibly proud of her entire journey till now. She’s been certainly rewarded the right way and well, we love it and how. One must note that whatever Avneet Kaur has managed to achieve in her professional career till date has been because of her hard work and efforts. Well, we respect all of it and how. Whenever Avneet shares new and interesting photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle, netizens love to admire her for all the right reasons.

Check out this throwback moment when Avneet Kaur was enjoying yummy Maharaja Bhog thalig

When it comes to raising the swag and sensuality quotient, oomph game like a true powerhouse of an artiste, Avneet Kaur loves to do it effortlessly and how. This time however, we have a rather unique and different content from her end. In this adorable throwback video, we see Avneet Kaur relishing and enjoying the special Maharaja Bhog thali with perfection and well, the satisfaction on her face says it all about the taste of the food. Want to check it out? Well, here you go –

Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com