Handsome hunk Ajesh Krishnavilasom, who is commonly known as Ajeesh Krishna, is a social media influencer. He is famous for his lyrical dancing videos. The star got in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment and gave some amazing answers. Read here:
Describe yourself in 3 words:
Dance, music, and peace
Are you a tattoo person?
I love tattoos and want a lot of tattoos on my body
If you could be from any other era what would it be
The early 80s because it was the era of Michael Jackson
If you had one superpower what would it be?
Time traveller
Would you date a fan?
Maybe
Do you sing in the shower?
No
Any wild dream you have seen
Once I dreamt that a police inspector arrested me
Your biggest or weirdest fear
Snake
Your dream destination
Greece
Your favourite past time
Playing games