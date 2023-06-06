Rising social media influencer and content creator Tushar Silawat wins hearts.

So much has already been spoken about a few people who, instead of following the paths already trodden by established names in their industries, chose to carve their own unique niche and walk their path to success and glory. It is essential to put more light on these success stories that are made from the ground up and that exude the pure love and passion of people who are driven to offer their target demographic something new and unique through their work. The social media world is a world of its own, where every day, new content creators enter with the aim of standing apart from the rest, but only a few rare gems become known for their engaging content. We couldn’t help but notice how rising social media influencer and content creator Tushar Silawat did precisely that and even consistently won audiences’ hearts.

Not his long hair or the style he innately possesses, the audiences think he has an X factor in him that naturally helps him stand distinctive. Tushar Silawat, as a 21-year-old today, has truly astounded people with his reels, videos and posts on social media that ooze freshness and are engaging enough to hold onto people’s attention for the longest time. What has amazed audiences even more, is his talents as a cricketer, model, and artist.

At such a young age, acing the game in all these niches while still sticking to his core values of honesty and authenticity is a rare occurrence. However, Tushar Silawat, through his work, makes everything looks effortless; that is his power as a social media influencer and artist, people and all his followers believe.

He has so far worked with top brands of the world on social media and on YouTube with his channel Tushars World, he has also gained a Silver Play Button. Tushar Silawat has also won hearts by collaborating with other social media stars like Jannat Zubair, Mr Faisu, Riyaz Aly, Awez Darbar, and Garima Chaurasia.

Tushar Silawat (@tusharsilawat), with his charming screen presence, has done exceptionally well on music videos as well like “Main Kabhi Rukunga Nahi,” “Mera Hi Rehna,” and “Tujhko Khabar.”