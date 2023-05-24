ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Scoop: Is Avneet Kaur working in a project with Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan?

Avneet Kaur has always been an entertaining personality and when it comes to mesmerizing fans, she does it the right way. Check out this viral photo where she's seen having a blast with Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
24 May,2023 06:45:21
Scoop: Is Avneet Kaur working in a project with Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan?

Avneet Kaur is one of the most beautiful and stunning personalities that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment space. The gorgeous diva has been a part of the entertainment fraternity ever since the time she started as a child artiste and well, we all have been incredibly proud of her entire journey till now. She’s certainly been rewarded the right way and well, we love it and how. One must note that whatever Avneet Kaur has managed to achieve in her professional career till date has been because of her hard work and efforts. Well, we respect all of it and how. Whenever Avneet shares new and interesting photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle, netizens love to admire her for all the right reasons.

Check out this latest moment where Avneet Kaur is seen in the same frame with Ravi Kishan

When it comes to raising the swag and sensuality quotient, oomph game like a true powerhouse of an artiste, Avneet Kaur loves to do it effortlessly and how. This time however, we have a rather unique and different content from her end. In one of her latest social media stories, Avneet Kaur is seen having a tremendous amount of fun with a group photo which also features Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan. Seeing the same, fans are wondering if Avneet Kaur is actually working with Ravi Kishan in the near future or not. Well, do you want to check it out? Here you go –

Scoop: Is Avneet Kaur working in a project with Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan? 809646

Well, absolutely amazing and brilliant, ain’t it? Sensational and outstanding for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Avneet Kaur is busy juggling between trends, come check out
Avneet Kaur is busy juggling between trends, come check out
Avneet Kaur and Vishal Jethwa are lost in each other's eyes, what's cooking?
Avneet Kaur and Vishal Jethwa are lost in each other's eyes, what's cooking?
Siddharth Nigam to Avneet Kaur: Young TV stars who own swanky expensive cars
Siddharth Nigam to Avneet Kaur: Young TV stars who own swanky expensive cars
Avneet Kaur Set The Internet On Fire In Rugged Jeans And Black Crop Top, Check Photos
Avneet Kaur Set The Internet On Fire In Rugged Jeans And Black Crop Top, Check Photos
Major Throwback: When Avneet Kaur proved her love for food by eating traditional Maharaja Bhog thali
Major Throwback: When Avneet Kaur proved her love for food by eating traditional Maharaja Bhog thali
Avneet Kaur’s ultra-chic blue hair is all awe
Avneet Kaur’s ultra-chic blue hair is all awe
Latest Stories
Surbhi Jyoti goes wild in 'middle of nowhere' with Krystle Dsouza, see full video
Surbhi Jyoti goes wild in 'middle of nowhere' with Krystle Dsouza, see full video
Nia Sharma's curvaceous midriff show will give sleepless nights, (viral dance video alert)
Nia Sharma's curvaceous midriff show will give sleepless nights, (viral dance video alert)
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta's favourite obsession in life
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta's favourite obsession in life
TMKOC: Textures of blush ft. Sunayana Fozdar
TMKOC: Textures of blush ft. Sunayana Fozdar
“I was doing break dance in my mind”, Naveen Polishetty on working with Anushka Shetty
“I was doing break dance in my mind”, Naveen Polishetty on working with Anushka Shetty
Shireen Mirza Aka Nitya Bajwa From StarPlus Show Yeh Hai Chahatein Shares Her Experience Of Being Associated With StarPlus
Shireen Mirza Aka Nitya Bajwa From StarPlus Show Yeh Hai Chahatein Shares Her Experience Of Being Associated With StarPlus
Read Latest News