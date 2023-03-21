The Aladdin actors Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh are continuing to cater laugh with their posts on social media. The actors are avid social media users and have time and again startled fans with their everyday posts and pictures. As of now, the former has surprised fans with his clean shaved look on Instagram stories, while on the other hand Ashi Singh shared a funny reel.

Siddharth Nigam

The actor took to his Instagram stories to share some pictures looking adorable in his casual home attire. The actor can be seen wearing casual white graphic printed t-shirt that he teamed with his casual messy hairdo. The actor posed with his clean shaved face with a smile on face for the selfie. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Me without beard” along with laughter emojis in the caption.

Here take a look-

Ashi Singh

Ashi Singh on the other hand shared a reel video on her Instagram. The diva can be seen looking all stunning in her embellished purple pantsuit. She teamed it with her long blonde hair curls. The actress completed the makeup look with dewy eyes and nude lips. In the video, we can see her munching on fried chicken.

She can be heard saying, “If you love someone let them, if you hate someone, let them go, basically let everyone go, people are stupid”

Check out-

As of now, Ashi Singh is currently portraying the female lead in the show Meet. She debuted with the show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. On the other hand, Siddharth Nigam is busy with his upcoming flick, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan that also features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and others.