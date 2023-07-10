ADVERTISEMENT
“Speaking without educating themselves…”, Urfi Javed slams Ameesha Patel for her comment on LGBTQ+ community

Taking to her Instagram stories, Urfi criticized Patel's lack of understanding and sensitivity towards the LGBTQ+ community. Scroll below to read what she said

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 Jul,2023 20:00:11
Ameesha Patel‘s recent remarks about OTT platforms being filled with “gay-lesbianism” have stirred controversy and drawn strong reactions from fellow actors in the industry. One such response came from actress Urfi Javed, who is known for her bold fashion choices and candid opinions. Taking to her Instagram stories, Urfi criticized Patel’s lack of understanding and sensitivity towards the LGBTQ+ community.

In response to Ameesha Patel’s recent controversial remark about OTT platforms being “full of gay-lesbianism,” actress Urfi Javed has expressed her disappointment and called out Patel’s lack of knowledge on sensitive topics. Urfi, known for her unconventional fashion choices and outspoken nature, took to her Instagram stories to share her thoughts. Alongside a still from Ameesha’s interview, she questioned the actress’s understanding of homosexuality and lesbianism, criticizing her for not educating herself before speaking on such matters. Urfi also suggested that Ameesha’s lack of work in the industry for 25 years may have contributed to her bitterness. The controversy arose when Ameesha, while promoting her upcoming movie ‘Gadar 2,’ discussed the differences between clean cinema and OTT platforms. Ameesha’s comment about not wanting children exposed to homosexuality and gay-lesbian scenes on OTT platforms drew widespread attention and sparked a debate on social media.

Urfi Javed wrote, “’What is actually gayism, lesbianism? Keep your children away from it? So when she said ‘kaho na Pyar hai’ she meant only straight people. Public figures speaking without educating themselves on such sensitive topics really irks me! Not getting work for 25 years has made her into a very bitter person.’ It all started when Ameesha, while promoting her upcoming movie ‘Gadar 2’, talked about clean cinema and OTT platforms. The actress said that she believes ‘people are waiting for good cinema’ and added, ‘The era where you could make cinema that a grandchild could sit and watch with a grandparent is completely missing. OTT for sure doesn’t give you that. Because OTT is full of, homosexuality, gay-lesbianism… Scenes where you have to cover your kids’ eyes or actually put a child lock on your television so they can’t access those platforms. It’s not something you want your kids to watch.” As quoted by ETimes.

