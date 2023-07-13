ADVERTISEMENT
Subhash K Jha Speaks To The Talented Ishwak Singh On His Rise To Digital Stardom

Ishwak Singh talks about his digital stardom. Read here

Author: Subhash K Jha
13 Jul,2023
Subhash K Jha Speaks To The Talented Ishwak Singh On His Rise To Digital Stardom 833245

It has been quite a journey for you, from that small part in Hansal Mehta’s Aligarh to Adhura..How does it feel?

It’s been a surreal experience at the same time when I was doing those small parts I was equally excited. I always saw it as a part of the journey and was sure that I’ll keep getting bigger parts if I deliver at every stage.

What would you say was the turning point in your career?

The webseries Paatal Lok it release and the response I got was a moment which I always dreamt of, a breakout moment every actor wants and I’m so glad that it happened with a show that I believed in so much.

Why do you think success took so long to happen?

That’s how long it takes if you go the traditional way. I had seen enough examples of people, role models like Naseer Sahab, Irrfan, Manoj Bajpayee who started on stage, worked for long years and transitioned into cinema with small parts and gradually came to centerstage. I found that journey most rewarding and wouldn’t want it any other way.

Have you had bitter experiences during auditioning or shooting?

It’s been challenging, some times you get beaten to the ground by all kinds of factors and almost every shoot you have to re-mould yourself and your personality but that is the basic nature and function of an actor.

Do you see the OTT as a blessing for talented actors like you?

Yes for sure, for all the stakeholders and audiences alike. Filmmakers like Sudip Sharma, Nikkhil Advani, Atul Sabharwal and Siddharth Roy Kapoor are promoting international level content on OTT where content is the king and actors need to wholeheartedly submit and work towards telling the stories honestly. That is the framework that I enjoy working in.

What made you accept the offer to do Adhura and do you believe in ghosts?

I liked the theme, the premise of it, the genre and most of all my character arc. Adhura is a brave attempt as horror is something that is very tricky. But the writer Ananya Banerjee understands occult very well; it shows in her writing. Hence I was able to commit to it. Working with Emmay entertainment, Gaurav Chawla and Ananya on an Amazon show was a big motivation.

Could you describe some of your forthcoming projects?

I have a film with Atul Sabharwal called Berlin, it’s a spy thriller and my passion project. Atul has really raised the bar with this.There is a film with Roy Kapoor Films, RSVP and Nitesh Tiwari that I’m most excited about, it’ll by on Hotstar. There is also a hilarious film with Vaani Kapoor by Maddock films directed by Sonali Rattan who’s an excellent director.Plus I’m in Amazon’s Made in Heaven Season 2 and of course my favourite Paatal Lok’s season 2.I couldn’t have hoped for anything better.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

