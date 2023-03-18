Amazon miniTV ,Amazon’s free video streaming premium service recently released the trailer of its upcoming action thriller Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega

In the promo, Esha Deol is seen playing a freelance journalist ‘Divya’ who is confident, smart, and someone who is extremely passionate about her work. She is caring, daring, and the kind to do anything in her power to achieve whatever she sets her eyes on.

The eight episodic action thriller features Suniel Shetty in the lead role alongside Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Mihir Ahuja, Teena Singh, Chahat Tejwani, Karanvir Sharma, Siddharth Kher, Gargi Sawant and Pawan Chopra in pivotal and engaging roles. The show premise promises to be an action-packed thriller, every episode unveiling another layer of chaos. The more you know about the story, the more intriguing and dangerous it gets!!

Talking about her character Esha Deol said, “I am super-excited for Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega, it is an action-packed rollercoaster ride filled with emotion and drama with a fresh premise, it’s massy and the characters are very intriguing. My character Divya is someone that every girl will fall in love with. She is confident, smart, witty, and has got some kickass action moves.”

Esha has done her own stunts in the series. “The action sequences I shot gave me an adrenaline rush and was such a wonderful satisfying experience. I am glad I got the opportunity to play a character like Divya.”