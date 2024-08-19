Adani Business Today India@100 Summit: Decoding Megatrends for Mission 2047

New Delhi, August XYX, 2024: Business Today’s most anticipated event of the year, the Adani Business Today India@100 Summit, returns on August 20, 2024, at the Leader’s Lounge in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, marking the first Business Media summit to be held at this venue. The third edition of the summit, themed “A Future-Ready India: Decoding the Megatrends for Mission 2047,” promises an engaging exchange of ideas among top business leaders, policymakers, politicians, and academics. This premier event will offer invaluable insights into India’s strategic future, and feature pivotal discussions on the nation’s path forward.

The summit will focus on critical issues including the middle-income trap, advancements in green energy, and sustainable infrastructure development. With a new government implementing ambitious reforms and India establishing itself as a global influencer, the summit will examine the country’s progress in artificial intelligence, employment, consumption, and agricultural modernization. The event will highlight India’s leadership and growing role in the global economy.

The upcoming summit will host a distinguished line-up of speakers, including leading figures such as Ruchir Sharma, Chairman of Rockefeller International, the asset management division of the Rockefeller Foundation; Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF); Dr. Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission; and N.K. Singh, former Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission.

The summit will present panels with influential policymakers, including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of Agriculture; and Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Industry leaders such as Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director of ITC Ltd.; Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé India; Manish Sabharwal, Vice Chairman of TeamLease Services; and Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder of Ola. Other notable business figures such as Gurdeep Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of NTPC Ltd.; Sumant Sinha, Chairman and CEO of ReNew; Nivruti Rai, Managing Director and CEO of Invest India; Saurabh Kumar Sahu, Managing Director and Lead – India Business at Accenture; and Professor Vikram Gandhi of Harvard Business School will also provide valuable insights. Laveesh Bhandari, President & Senior Fellow, CSEP; Dhiraj Nayyar, Chief Economist at Vedanta; and Members of Parliament Karti Chidambaram, Shashank Mani Tripathi and Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, will also participate in the discussions.

The summit will focus on economic growth, technological innovation, sustainable development, and geopolitical strategy, providing actionable insights for stakeholders and promoting a cohesive vision for India’s global role.