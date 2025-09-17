All Eyes on September Releases: OTT & Theatre Round-Up

The third week of September brings an exciting mix of OTT premieres and big-screen drama. From horror and reality TV to courtroom battles and inspirational journeys, audiences have multiple entertainment options.

Netflix

Netflix is serving two contrasting titles this week. On 18th September, it drops The Baads of Bollywood, a docu-style exploration into the hidden realities behind the glamour and glitz of the film industry. Following that, on 19th September, comes Haunted Hotel, a chilling horror drama filled with eerie twists and supernatural suspense, perfect for fans of thrillers.

Amazon MX Player

Amazon MX Player adds to the drama with Rise and Fall, a story centered on ambition, betrayal, and the power shifts that redefine human relationships. Its gritty treatment and layered storytelling aim to attract viewers who enjoy intense narratives.

JioHotstar

Reality TV lovers have reason to celebrate as Bigg Boss returns on 19 September, promising its signature mix of drama, entertainment, and unexpected twists. On the same day, The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha—Season 2 premieres under the Hotstar Specials banner, continuing its tale of love, law, and betrayal in the courtroom.





Theatrical Releases

Theatres are buzzing too with a versatile lineup. The much-anticipated Jolly LLB makes a comeback, offering courtroom drama laced with comedy and social commentary. Action lovers can turn to Nishaanchi, which blends power struggles with strong emotions. For viewers seeking inspiration, Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi presents a yogi’s spiritual yet powerful journey, designed to leave a lasting impact. Completing the week’s lineup is Vijeyta, a film filled with intensity and dramatic depth that caters to fans of serious cinema.

This week strikes the perfect balance between OTT and theatrical experiences. With Netflix offering both horror and hard-hitting reality, MX Player bringing layered drama, and Hotstar keeping reality and courtroom sagas alive, the digital slate is full. Meanwhile, the big screen caters to comedy, action, inspiration, and serious storytelling—ensuring every moviegoer and binge-watcher finds their pick.