Prime Video announces the global streaming premiere of the recent blockbuster Jailer on September 7. The action entertainer has emerged as massive success at the box-office and has been equally loved and enjoyed by audiences and critics alike.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and music by Anirudh Ravichander, Jailer features an ensemble cast with Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, along with Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Master Ritvik in pivotal roles.

The film also features special cameos from Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, and Bollywood star Jackie Shroff..

The blockbuster is about a retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandiyan (portrayed by Rajinikanth), who goes on a manhunt to find his son’s killers. As he navigates the shadows of his son’s world, Muthuvel’s determination is put to the test, leading him through a complex and familiar path.

Says writer-director Nelson Dilipkumar, “With Jailer we wanted to create an entertainer that would showcase Thalaivar in an out-an-out action role. We are humbled with the astounding love from audiences and the exemplary words from media.Jailer is extremely special to me; I had Rajinikanth sir to elevate the story with his signature acting style, and had superstars from the Indian film industry – Mohanlal sir, Shiva Rajkumar sir, and Jackie Shroff sir – to add their magical touch to this mass entertainer. We are excited for audiences across the globe to now enjoy this action drama, anytime and anywhere, from their homes.”