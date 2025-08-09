Andhera Trailer: Unleashes a haunting new breed of horror

There’s something deeply unnerving about the Andhera trailer, and I mean that in the best possible way. It doesn’t rely on cheap thrills or loud bangs to jolt you. Instead, it creeps in quietly, patiently. And before you know it, you’re leaning in, breath held, skin prickling.

Set against the glowing skyline of Mumbai, Andhera peels back the gloss and shows us something far more unsettling hiding underneath. What we see is a city that looks familiar, but somehow wrong. The visuals are beautifully disturbing, filled with shadow, fog, and that uncanny stillness that comes right before something terrible happens. It’s a kind of horror that doesn’t shout. It watches. And waits.

Priya Bapat leads as Inspector Kalpana Kadam, and there’s an immediate gravity to her presence. No theatrics, just sharp eyes and a quiet intensity. Opposite her is Karanvir Malhotra’s Jay, a medical student tangled up in things he can’t explain. Their dynamic, one grounded and the other slowly unraveling, feels like the emotional spine of the story.

What’s more, it is an ambience of doom not simply procured by visual stimuli. The sound design, the pacing, the camera dollying slowly down empty, barren hallways with a little delay- it all does its part. None of the characters are indulged in lengthy, over-the-top monologues about their feelings of doom, nor are we spoon-fed postmarks to follow. There are fragments, echoes, whispers of something deeply wrong.

And yes, it does give you goosebumps, but not in a typical horror-movie way. This is the kind of chill that stays with you. The kind that makes you pause before turning off the light.

There’s a moment, just a fleeting shot, of someone staring into a mirror and not quite recognizing what looks back. That might be the heart of Andhera — the idea that the real horror isn’t out there. It’s closer. It’s personal.

Created by Gaurav Desai and directed by Raaghav Dar, produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, Andhera seems less interested in jump scares and more invested in crafting a slow, unsettling descent into fear.

Streaming August 14 on Prime Video. Watch it, but maybe not alone.