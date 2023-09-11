Applause Entertainment and Zindagi’s first collaboration together ‘Farar’ to premiere at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2023

Applause Entertainment and Zindagi’s first collaboration is set for its grand world premiere at the prestigious 14th Annual Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2023 as the Marquee web series of the festival.

The first collaboration under the landmark partnership of Applause Entertainment and Zindagi, Farar’s global premiere is a strong reinforcement of bridging cross-border gaps and creating universally relatable South Asian content.

The show based on the themes of friendship, freedom and hope is directed by Mehreen Jabbar & will be screened on Saturday, 23rd September as part of the four-day festival program. The premiere will be attended by producers Shailja Kejriwal and Umnia Iftikhar, director Mehreen Jabbar and lead actress Sarwat Gilani. The series also features Mariam Saleem & Maha Hasan and is set in the sprawling city of Karachi, Pakistan.

Expressing her excitement, lead actor Sarwat Gilani seen recently in the award-winning film Joyland, says, “As an actor, being part of Farar has been an incredible journey of exploration and dedication. This show is not just a story for us; it’s a piece of our souls, a representation of the rich emotions that connect us as humans. As ‘Farar’ gets ready for its premiere at CSAFF’23, my heart is brimming with happiness. This compelling storyline, delicately weaving the tapestry of female friendships and triumphing over obstacles, is now set to captivate and resonate with audiences worldwide.’’

Presented by Applause Entertainment, a Zindagi original Farar, a 6-part series, tells the story of three independent women who are navigating the complexities of modern life. The series highlights the universal human experiences of friendship, love, and personal growth, while simultaneously tackling issues such as societal pressures, identity, taboos, and body shaming.

Earlier this week, in a groundbreaking move, Applause Entertainment and Zindagi announced their strategic partnership to energize investment in South Asian content creation that connect with today’s diverse global audience.