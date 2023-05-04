Applause Entertainment & Disney+ Hotstar Announce the third season of its popular series, City Of Dreams

Know the latest about Applause Entertainment and Disney Plus Hotstar's upcoming project which is the third season of its very popular series titled "City Of Dreams". Let's check out more details about the same and find out what we can expect

Hunger for power, betrayal and ascension to one throne the most influential and powerful Gaikwad family is back with the third season of Hotstar Specials’ City of Dreams.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. Starring the versatile Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan, Rannvijay Singha and many others in pivotal roles, the third season will be streaming soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

Talking about season 3, Director Nagesh Kukunoor said, “City of Dreams season 1 and 2 was loved and appreciated by the audience, this set the bar high for season 3. Each character has their own journey of self-discovery which comes together to create this intriguing fight for succession. Complex characters, intrapersonal relationships and some unexpected twists, City Of Dreams season 3 will be the ultimate fight for power in politics. Disney+ Hotstar and Applause Entertainment have been strong partners for the show and I am really grateful for them to support my vision”