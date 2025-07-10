Babydoll Archi: From Paying 25 Lakh to Escape Prostitution to Now Rescuing Children & Animals

Babydoll Archi: Who once paid 25 lakh rupees to get freedom from prostitution, today she is helping children and animals.

Amidst the photos, reels, and discussions going viral on social media, one name has emerged rapidly: Babydoll Archi. That is Archita Phukan. Archita, a resident of Assam, is a social media influencer today, but her past has been very painful.

Archita recently shared that dark chapter of her life on Instagram in which she told how she was trapped in prostitution for 6 years. She had to pay around 25 lakh to get out of this quagmire.

Based on her experience, Archita is now working for those in society who are facing similar situations. She recently donated 75,000, of which 30,000 was given to help children trapped in red-light areas and 45,000 to an NGO for the welfare of animals.

Archita said that if a ‘trusted friend’ had not supported her, she would never have been able to get out of this cycle.

One of her reels went viral on the song “Dame Un Grrr,” which made her an internet sensation. A picture of her with American adult star Kendra Lust was also in the news.

However, regarding these controversies, she only said in a cryptic post, “Some paths are private, some stories are told not in captions but in chapters.” Archita is not just a viral face but has become the hope of thousands of women and children looking for light from this darkness.

Her story teaches us that “the past does not define us, we start the change from ourselves.”

