Barzakh When This World Mets Afterlife

The queer angle involves a character named Saifullah(played by Fawad M Khan) and an Italian chef-househelp named Lorenzo(Franco Giusti). The sexual connection between the two men is suggested with subtlety and grace, and there is no , gulp, kissing or lovemaking.

So what exactly is the so offensive as to provoke a ban? Of I get it, homosexuality doesn’t exist in Pakistan. Godfearing people don’t do such things. We hear you.

Barzakh purports to go deep into the classic battle between the world we live in and the afterlife. Abbasi brings the two worlds together in a cold almost clinical clutch. The co-relation between the living and the dead is so nebulous and fragile, we almost feel as though the 6-part series stretches into six lifetimes, and more.

I wouldn’t say Barzakh has a pacing problem. Pace and rhythm , as we know them in our visual entertainment , is abandoned for what seems to be a free falling synthesis of the living and the dead.

Ghosts, you see, are not fleeting guest stars .They play pivotal roles in Abbasi’s gorgeous but gauzy galaxy of ghosts and mortals. It is all about wounds that never healed. Hence an old patriarch Jafar Khanzada(a magnificent Salman Shahid) has invited his two sons Saifullah(Fawad M Khan) and Shehryar(Fawad Khan) for his third wedding to the ghost of the girl who was his first love.

Honest to God,the old man has not flipped his lid. This the kind of exacerbated esotericism that the series indulges in with progressive keenness , leaving viewers with no choice but to go with the spectral steam of consciousness.

As the story progresses Abbasi plunges deeper and deeper into the quicksand of mysticism.No doubt the visual imagery is immensely striking: female ghosts with boulders tied to their shoulders, spirits swathed in red cloth from head to toe captured against towering snowcapped mountains, trees which crackle with the hiss of implosive fires….the visuals pertaining to Nature’s seamless leap from this world to that reminded me Terence Malik’s The Tree Of Life.

Overall though, Asim Abbasi’s efforts to do an Asian Gabriel Garcia Marquez are interesting though strenuously selfconscious.

What works wonderfully well in this cauldron of simmering spirits, is the father-son tensions . Fawad Khan, though overrated as an actor and too much of a poseur to penetrate his character’s troubled world, does a commendable job of playing Jafar’s rebellious son Shehryar who has only hatred for his nasty father.

In his desperate endeavour to be everything to his son that his father was not to him. Shehryar is seen overdoing the buddy act with his little son.

Fawad M Khan is actually a better actor than his namesake. He imbues the closeted gay son’s role with dignity stillness and restrain in a series where everyone is posing as someone much deeper than he or she actually see.This is a series about goodlooking people who have all the time in the world to indulge in mind games.

Dead unhappy wives move around with the living , nibbling on snacks from porcelain plates, their fingers dipped in what seems to be while paint.

I have no idea what the spirits from the other world are doing in this world.Or, for that matter, who is Sanam Saeed supposed to be? She appears to be the cantankerous old patriarch Jafar’s caregiver. Like everyone else in this layered but meandering show Sanam Saaed’s Scheherezade is over- burdened with suggestions that never become fully intelligible to us.

There is a whole world outside the living, teeming with shuffling ghosts, that Asim Abbasi wants us to enter. We would have loved to. But we are never really allowed to. Barzakh creates an impenetrable universe of nebulous relevances and whispered echoes which never quite reach out to us. We are willing and eager to explore Asim Abbasi’s world. But he fails to provide us with a way in.