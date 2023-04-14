If the numbers and figures being released by Netflix are to be believed,then their midair hijack drama Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, directed by Ajay Singh and featuring Yami Gautam Dhar and Sunny Kaushal is a smash hit.

According to Netflix, this corny caper continues to be a huge success since its debut on March 24th, sustaining in the Top 10 for three consecutive weeks. The global films list for non-English content presently has it at number four this week.

In the 1st week of its release, the film was trending in 3rd place and had been viewed for 11.7 million hours followed by the second week where the film moved to the 2nd place and had been viewed for over 17.3 million hours. In the 3rd week since its launch the film has been viewed for 4.2 million hours. The film has been collectively viewed for over 32 million hours by audiences over 3 weeks since its release.

The film’s producer Dinesh Vijan is scratching his head in disbelief. “It is surreal to see our film soar mighty high and sustain in the top 10 for the past 3 weeks. The entire team has done an impeccable job to create a film as entertaining as Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. Amar and Ajay, along with Sunny and Yami have put their heart and soul into this film, and I am so glad to see their hard work get applauded and praised so highly. We couldn’t have asked for anything more for this film.”