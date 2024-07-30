Bigg Boss OTT S3: Vishal Pandey Reacts On ‘Bhaiya Bhagyashali’ Controversy- “What Did I Say Wrong?”

Vishal Pandey has become the constant talk of the town after co-contestant Armaan Malik slapped him inside the Bigg Boss OTT S3 house for calling his wife Kritika beautiful. Since this incident, new controversies have kept brewing related to the situation. Now, Payal’s statement about Vishal stating ‘Bhaiya Bhagyashali’ has created a debate on the internet. Vishal, the man himself, clarified his intentions in an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz.

During the exclusive interview with ex-Bigg Boss OTT S3 contestant Vishal Pandey, the YouTuber talked about several things, including his fight, survival, and more. Most importantly, he clarified his statement ‘Bhaiya Bhagyashali’ on Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik, which has been making headlines. Vishal said, ” See what happens; like Ranveer Shorey sir says, everything has a context- you cannot make propaganda about everything. So this, too, had a fun context- what did I say wrong, what did I mess up, I don’t even know.”

Further, Vishal added, “This is what they are repeating, so it’s fine. He is fortunate, ‘Bhaiya Bhagyashali’. He has a wife who is always behind him from morning to evening and does everything for him. He has two wives like that.”

Vishal also expressed his views about Armaan Malik bad-mouthing him and about his father; he said, “I just saw this after coming outside as to how pathetic he is as a human being. Behind my back, he is telling shit to my father and saying bad things. If I had been there, and when I was asked why I did not slap Armaan back during the slapping incident, I would have slapped him then. My father still gave him some respect, calling him Armaan Ji and so on, but that man did not even deserve that much respect from him or anyone else.”

Payal also expressed her opinion about Lovkesh and the celebrities who supported Vishal. She said, “I hope sab ne kal ka episode dekha hi hoga. Lovkesh ko ek mahine baad yaad aaya ki Vishal galat tha jab usne Kritika pe comment Kiya tha ye Bolte hue ki “Bhaiya bhagyashali hai”. Jab khud ko defend karna pada aur Vishal se ladaai hui, tab yeh baat yaad aayi? Also pehle jo celebrities and log Vishal ko support kar rahe the, ab woh kahan hain? Ab koi is baare mein kyun nahi bol raha?

Dekho ye video aur batao? “Bhagyashali bhaiya” ka asli matlab kya tha?”

View Instagram Post 1: Bigg Boss OTT S3: Vishal Pandey Reacts On 'Bhaiya Bhagyashali' Controversy- "What Did I Say Wrong?"