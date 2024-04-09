Digital | News

Bobby Deol recently finished filming for his upcoming project, Stardom, helmed by Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan. This series has been generating significant anticipation among fans and critics alike, as it marks Aryan’s directorial debut. The excitement surrounding Stardom is fueled by its promising storyline and a star-studded cast, with Deol playing a pivotal role. The show offers a contemporary take on the glamorous yet chaotic world of showbiz.

In Stardom, Bobby Deol embodies a crucial character pivotal to the storyline’s progression. Following months of dedicated work, Deol successfully wrapped up shooting for the series. According to a report in India Today, it was mentioned that Bobby had finished filming the previous month, in March. The final schedule reportedly occurred at YRF studio and Chitrakoot ground (Mumbai), where a set had been constructed. It was noted that he had demonstrated professionalism and dedication throughout the project, which led to praise from the entire crew. With filming concluded, Deol is now gearing up for the next stage of production: dubbing.

The series, which commenced production in July of the previous year, promises to be a star-studded extravaganza with cameo appearances from Bollywood heavyweights such as Shah Rukh Khan himself, along with Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Bobby Deol. Leading the cast is Lakshya Lalwani, portraying a central character in this fictionalized portrayal offering insights into the workings of the Hindi film industry.

Stardom is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, marking Aryan Khan’s directorial debut in the entertainment industry.