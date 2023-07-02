Bodybuilder ‘Joesthetics’ aka Jo Lindner dies at 30

Tragic news hit the fitness community as Jo Lindner, widely recognized as the bodybuilding influencer “Joesthetics,” passed away at the young age of 30. Known for his dedicated gym workouts and inspiring training routine, the German fitness guru had amassed an impressive Instagram following of 8.4 million. The heartbreaking news was shared by his girlfriend, Nicha, also known as @immapeaches on Instagram.

In a bittersweet tribute, she revealed that Lindner’s untimely death was caused by an aneurysm. Just days prior to his passing, he had been experiencing neck pain. Nicha described Lindner as a sweet, kind, loyal, and strong individual who believed in the potential of everyone he encountered. Lindner’s influence reached far and wide, with his Instagram account boasting over 8 million followers at the time of his unfortunate demise. The fitness world mourns the loss of this talented and dedicated bodybuilding icon.

Nicha wrote, sharing some beautiful moments with the bodybuilder, “Jo is the best place everyone. Yesterday his past away by aneurysm .. I was there with him in the room.. he put on the necklace in my neck that he made for me .. than ..we was just lay down cuddle..waiting the time to go meet Noel at the gym at 16.00 .. he was in my arms.. than this is just happening too fast.. 3 days ago he kept said that he pain his neck .. we not really realize it… until it too late. At this moment I couldn’t write anything much Trust me this man is more than what you ever know.. he so sweet kindness strong and HARD WORK MAN and loyalty and honesty smart. And he is the believer in EVERYONE specially ME he believes in me that I could be better and be someone in this world. When everyone else just laugh about it His think a lot about what to POST and CARE a lot about every comment and everyday after he posted he just in his room reply all the comments him self … he put a lot of work to be motivated to his fan EVEN sometimes he feel not so motivation . but he can’t rest or GIVE UP. Because he knew 8 million people out need this from him. Like he always say “ keep pushing and STAY STRONG “If your guys were know him like I do… his is the amazing and incredible person in this world. He done so much and he build so far just by him self. So please remember him as Joesthetics”

