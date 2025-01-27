Check Your Credit Score with LiveMint

A credit score, a three-digit number, reflects an individual’s creditworthiness. It is determined by credit bureaus like CRIF High Mark based on credit history and repayment behavior. As one of India’s leading RBI-approved credit bureaus, CRIF High Mark plays a pivotal role in helping individuals and financial institutions make informed decisions.

Why Your Credit Score Matters

· Key Financial Indicator: A credit score is essential when applying for credit cards or loans. A high score improves loan approval chances and ensures better interest rates, while a low score can result in higher rates or rejections.

· Widely Used: Beyond banks, mobile providers, insurance companies, and government agencies also use credit scores to assess creditworthiness.

· Empowerment: Knowing your credit score helps you make informed financial decisions and manage your credit health effectively.

Introducing the Free Credit Score Tool

Livemint’s free credit score tool makes it easy to check your score. Accessible at , users can:

· View your credit score categorized as excellent, good, fair, etc.

· Monitor your financial health without affecting their credit score.

· Identify and address potential issues in your credit report.

All you need is your name, mobile number, and email to get started.

Why Check Your Credit Score Regularly

Regular credit score monitoring is vital for maintaining financial health. Here’s why:

1. Stay Informed: Understand your eligibility for loans and the terms you might receive.

2. Spot Errors: Identify inaccuracies in your credit report and get them corrected.

3. Financial Planning: Track factors influencing your score to manage loans and credit cards better.

Common Misconception: Checking your own credit score does not negatively impact it. Experts recommend reviewing it at least once a quarter to stay updated as self-enquiries do not affect the scores.

Statements from the Leaders

Sachin Seth, Chairman, CRIF High Mark, commented that “We are excited to collaborate with LiveMint to offer free access to credit scores, equipping individuals with the required knowledge to make informed financial decisions. In today’s dynamic financial environment, understanding one’s credit health is essential for securing better loan terms and building a strong financial portfolio. This initiative is a key step in our mission to enhance financial literacy and provide transparent, accessible credit information. By empowering individuals, we are facilitating individuals to take control of their financial futures. Together, we are democratizing access to credit scores, fostering financial empowerment and promoting long-term credit health.”

Puneet Jain, CEO of HT Digital Streams, commented, “At HT Digital Streams, we strive to provide our users with quality information while adhering to the highest editorial and ethical standards. Personal finance is a key focus area for us, and this partnership with CRIF enhances our editorial

offerings in this domain. By raising awareness about credit scores, we aim to empower our users to take charge of their financial health and make informed decisions.”

Take Charge of Your Financial Health Today

Visit www.livemint.com/credit-score to check your credit score for free and take a vital step toward better financial health. Monitoring your credit score is the first step toward understanding and improving your financial well-being.