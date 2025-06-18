Chef Saransh Goila Gets Engaged To Divya Rao In Dreamy Cotswolds Proposal

India’s famous chef and creator of ‘Goila Butter Chicken’, Saransh Goila has engaged his long-time girlfriend Divya Rao in the beautiful Cotswolds of England. As soon as the couple’s engagement pictures came on social media, fans and friends showered congratulations.

Saransh shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote the caption, “She said YES! Engaged in the Cotswolds or as I now call it, the Knot-swolds!”

In these photos, Saransh is seen proposing Divya on his knees, while Divya is seen flaunting her engagement ring. Saransh wore a blue semi-formal outfit, while Divya won everyone’s heart with her simple and elegant look in a floral ankle-length dress.

Fans wrote in the comments, “OMG! This is so dreamy.” One user wrote, “You deserve all the love, luck and joy together.” At the same time, someone said, “Now I want a video too, Why are you taking photos from behind the bushes?”

Saransh Goila is a celebrity chef, TV host, restaurant owner and social media influencer. He won the Food Food Maha Challenge show, in which Sanjeev Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit were judges with him. His signature dish ‘Goila Butter Chicken’ became so famous that he launched it from his restaurant in Mumbai.

He has also been a guest judge in MasterChef Australia and his show Roti Rasta Aur India was recorded in the Limca Book of Records, in which he traveled 20,000 km in 100 days.

Divya is considered a private person. She is a marketing professional, currently working at Netflix and has previously worked at TikTok. She is the founder of Chronicles of the Chronic, which works to spread awareness about chronic pain and fatigue. She also appeared in a YouTube video “Mornings with Goila ft. Divya Rao”, which gives a glimpse of her and Saransh’s relationship.

We wish both of them all the best for the beginning of their new life.

