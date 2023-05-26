Citadel Gets Renewed For A Second Season

Prime Video’s Citadel that earlier released was loved and received wonderfully by the audience and how. Fans have loved it and we are now looking forward to some magic in 2nd season. Hear out all details ASAP

Prime Video has renewed the global hit series Citadel for a second season with Joe Russo set to direct every episode and executive producer David Weil returning as showrunner. The spy thriller—starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and featuring Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci—continues to enjoy breakout success in countries around the world, including India, Italy, Brazil, South Africa, the U.K., and the U.S. It is Prime Video’s second most-watched new original series outside the U.S., and fourth most-watched worldwide.

“Citadel is a truly global phenomenon,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “Our goal was always to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video’s international audience. This show has drawn an outsize number of new international customers to Prime Video. Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo’s remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew. Given the overwhelming number of our customers who have embraced this show, we are not only thrilled to share the premiere episode of Citadel globally without membership, but also confirm that the series will return for a second season.”

Says executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo. “AGBO(the Russo’s production company) is thrilled to embark on this next phase of the spyverse with Jen, Vernon, and the entire team at Amazon.The innovative storytelling of Citadel has paved the way for an incredible, worldwide collaboration with creatives in front of and behind the camera.”