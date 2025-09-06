Comedian Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek Rift Over, Laughter On; Netflix kholo, show chalu karo — sirf three episodes bache hain!

The news spreads like fire whenever there is a light clash in the comedy world. Recently, the same thing happened when a video went viral in which Kiku Sharda and Krishna Abhishek were seen arguing with each other. Then, the news started flying on social media that there was a rift between the two and that Kiku had left the show. But now Kiku Sharda himself has put a stop to all these rumors.

“Yeh bandhan… kabhi nahi tootega!”

Kiku shared a black-and-white picture with Krishna, on which was written “A never-ending story.” With this, he wrote in the caption – “Yeh bandhan kabhi nahi tootega! The fight shown was just a prank. You guys don’t pay heed to gossip and rumours. I will always be a part of The Great Indian Kapil Show.”

He further told the fans, “So now leave all this and watch the show on Netflix. Only three episodes are left.”

Background: What was the reason behind the rumours?

Actually, Kiku Sharda has completed the shooting of this season. Meanwhile, news came that he will be a part of a new project, Rise & Fall. From here, speculations started that Kiku had left Kapil Sharma’s show. But the truth is that he has completed his work on the show and will continue to be an important part of the team in the future as well.

In the viral video, Kiku and Krishna are seen having a light argument. The dialogue is something like this: Kiku: “Timepass kar raha hu?”

Krishna: “Toh phir thik hai, aap karlo. Main jata hu yaha se.”

Kiku: “Baat yeh hai ke mujhe bulaya hai toh main apna khatam kar lo pehle.”

Krishna: “I love and respect you, I don’t want to raise my voice.”

All this was a part of the comedy act, which people believed to be true.

According to sources close to the show, everything is the same between Kiku and Krishna, and their relationship is very friendly. Kiku’s new series Rise & Fall is the next step in his career; he has no differences with the show.

Kiku Sharda clearly stated that his bond with Krishna will remain intact. Now, the most important thing for the audience is to ignore the rumours and enjoy the show on Netflix, as only three episodes of the season are left.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates!