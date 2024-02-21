Court Rejects Please For Stay Order On Indrani Mukerjea Docu-Drama

The honourable Special Court’s decision to reject the prosecution’s plea to halt the release of the series The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth underscores the importance of upholding legal provisions and safeguarding the freedom of expression.

Despite objections raised by the CBI, the court ruled that there is no legal provision empowering it to intervene in matters related to the broadcasting of the docu-series. The decision emphasizes the adherence to stringent legal procedures and highlights the significance of the rule of law in such cases.

According to a report on Livelaw News, “ A Special Court on Tuesday rejected CBI’s plea to stall a documentary series titled the “Buried Truth – The Indrani Mukerjea Story” featuring Indrani Mukerjea, accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora. The series featuring several persons closely connected to the case will premier on streaming platform ‘Netflix,’ on February 23, 2024. On Tuesday, Special CBI Judge S P Naik-Nimbalkar opined that the CBI failed to cite legal provisions under which the court could direct the OTT platform not to air the series.”

With the way legally paved for its broadcast The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth is all set to start streaming on Netflix from February 23.