Devlina Kumar’s father – Debashis Kumar, Returns to the Stage with ‘Debi Chaudhurani.’

In a surprising move, MLA Debashis Kumar has returned to his roots in stage acting, taking on a role in the drama ‘Debi Chaudhurani.’ Based on Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s novel, the play tells the story of the monastic revolt in pre-independence India. Kumar, who has been busy with his political career, has taken on the challenge of balancing his legislative duties with drama rehearsals.

Kumar’s journey back to the stage began with his childhood passion for acting. He participated in numerous school plays, but as he grew older, his busy schedule prevented him from pursuing stage acting. However, his love for the craft never faded. Now, as an MLA, he has found a way to balance his political responsibilities with his creative pursuits.

The play, directed by Tanhik Chowdhury, boasts an impressive cast, including Kakli Chowdhury, Anal Chakraborty, Soumitra Mitra, Biswajit Sarkar, Nancy, Samrat Biswas, and Sion Ghosh. The drama will be staged on August 16 and 17 at the Natmandir in Shobhabazar Rajbari, North Kolkata.

When asked about his decision to return to stage acting, Kumar replied, “Being associated with culture means taking extra oxygen into the lungs. I am moving forward with his enthusiasm.” He added that he manages his time effectively, juggling his legislative duties with drama rehearsals.

The play’s director, Tanhik Chowdhury, explained that the event celebrates Kolkata’s birthday and Independence Day. He chose Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s novel for its relevance to the pre-independence era and its exploration of the monastic revolt. Mahendra Gupta wrote the play, and Samrat Mukherjee gave it a modern look.

As Kumar takes on this new challenge, he also pays tribute to Mahendra Gupta, who passed away 40 years ago. Gupta was a renowned theatre director, and the play celebrates his legacy.

With his return to stage acting, Kumar proves that politics and art coexist. His passion for culture and creativity is inspiring, and his commitment to his craft is evident in his dedication to the play. As he takes on this new role, Kumar is sure to captivate audiences with his performance.