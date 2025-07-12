Did Ashish Chanchlani Just Confirm His Romance With Elli AvRam? Fans React To His Latest Post

Popular digital star Ashish Chanchlani sparked a major fan frenzy after he shared his latest Instagram photo with rumored girlfriend actress Elli AvRam. In the now-viral photo, Ashish is seen holding Elli in his arms, posing against a picturesque backdrop, while Elli looks happy with a flower bouquet in her hand. Adding to the curiosity, the caption ‘Finally (with red heart and stars)’ seemed to confirm what fans had been speculating.

This marks the duo’s second public display of togetherness this year and has fueled relationship rumours. The bold move of posting the pictures together has left fans in a frenzy, and one cannot stop expressing their shock in the comments.

Earlier this year, in February, Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvRam met at the Elle List 2025, and soon they bonded well. Their closeness sparked brewing chemistry, and the latest post has just come out as a confirmation.

However, Ashish and Elli haven’t confirmed their relationship yet, but the adorable photo posing like a couple and the caption ‘Finally’ has many convinced that the duo are dating.

A user commented, “OH MY GOD! DID YOU REALLY POST IT?”

The second wrote, “Hey chupe rustomji CONGRATS… party yaha ….. Blessings n my best wishes.”

The third expressed, “Mereko aur proof mangtaa this ijj not quite sufficient .”

What do you think is this any promotion or a revelation about personal life?