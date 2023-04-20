ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Dimple Kapadia cracked her finger in the first take and yet continued to punch a door with her broken finger

Subhash K Jha speaks about Dimple Kapadia

Author: Subhash K Jha
20 Apr,2023 11:19:20
Homi Adajania who directs Hotstar Specials’ Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo, a story that redefines the saas – bahu relationship ,shares his thoughts on smashing patriarchy and how he did not let action sequences or uncomfortable language deter the characters.

Says Homi Adajania , “The women in my show are beyond male suppression and the sexist nature of society at large. Their characters are fearless spartans. No one would dare to confront them on any turf. They are not shackled by the power play of any patriarchy and have understood the system and know how to manipulate it. The great part about this ensemble was that they have the exact same energy and zeal in them.

Talking about the action sequences on the series Homi reveals, “During a few action sequences in the show, Dimple Kapadia cracked her finger in the first take and yet continued to punch a door with her broken finger for four more takes. Radhika Madan flew off a 30-foot high structure and dangled in the air on her harness .She wasn’t fazed at all and just climbed back up and continued all guns blazing. Isha Talwar had squibs burst in her face, went to hospital and returned to fight again. I realised then I had a bunch of unstoppable females and that I’m not over-shooting the gravity of the narrative.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

Read Latest News