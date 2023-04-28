ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Dimple On Her Fourth Collaboration With Homi Adajania

Subhash K Jha talks about Dimple Kapadia and her work with Homi Adajania

Author: Subhash K Jha
28 Apr,2023 17:17:23
Dimple On Her Fourth Collaboration With Homi Adajania

Disney+Hotstar’s Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is the gorgeous Dimple Kapadia’s fourth collaboration with director Homi Adajania.

Each role in Adajania’s film has been quirkier than the previous.

Says Dimple Kapadia , “With Homi , there is a sense of trust that is always in place and with Saas Bahu aur Flamingo, the storyline in itself was something unique and out of the box. In my first narration, I couldn’t believe this is the character that he penned down for me!”

The role of a Queenpin leading a cartel was something that Dimple had never done before. “I was excited by the challenge of bringing this complex character to life on screen. Homi is one of the most eccentric directors I have worked with and he brings this eccentricity to their characters and the screenplay. He had a clear idea of what he wanted from the character and how he wanted to tell the story, and I was impressed by his attention to detail and his passion for the project.

Dimple says it was the element of quirk that made the character work. “Overall, it was the combination of the character, the story, and the opportunity to work with Homi that made me say yes to the show.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

