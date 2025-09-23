Exclusive: Aalisha Panwar, Abhishek Kapur, Ssanjay Gagnani and Mansi Jain to feature in Agastaya Jain’s web series for Hungama

Creators Retina Entertainment, led by Agastaya Jain, who has a decade of creative experience in the industry, is presently working on a web series, with its shoot going on in Kasauli. The series commissioned for Hungama is said to be a revenge drama titled Vinny Ki Kitaab. The outdoor schedule of the series is ongoing. The series is directed by Vaibhav Singh.

The series has a stellar cast, which includes popular actors Aalisha Panwar, Abhishek Kapur, Ssanjay Gagnani and Mansi Jain in the lead roles.

Aalisha Panwar is known for her prolific roles in shows Ishq Mein Marjawan, Meri Gudiya, Kumkum Bhagya, Nath – Krishna aur Gauri Ki Kahani, etc. Aalisha will be seen playing the titular role of Vinny. Abhishek Kapur is known for his popular portrayal in Kundali Bhagya. Ssanjay Gagnani is also known for his performance in Kundali Bhagya. Mansi Jain has featured in Pushpa Impossible.

We buzzed the actors, but did not get a revert till the time of filing from the others.

We reached the Producer and spokesperson at Hungama, but did not get a response till we filed the story.

Agastaya Jain’s Creators Retina Entertainment deals with the vision of providing captivating narratives for the mediums of TV, web and films. The banner has come up with the film Alpha Beta Gamma. The series under the banner include Ek Jhoothi Love Story, Love, Pal Bhar Mein, and TV shows Basi Itna Sa Khwaab Hai and more.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.