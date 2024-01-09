Exclusive: Abhishek Garg roped in for Amazon miniTV’s Waiting For Summers

Abhishek Garg, the talented actor, who is known for his work in a film Hukus Bukus, is gearing up for his new web show. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in an upcoming web series Waiting For Summers on Amazon miniTV. As per the source, he will be seen playing negative supporting role and his character name will be Jacob.

Produced by BBC Studios, the series story is based out of Jamshedpur. It is a college drama between two groups. The team is currently shooting for their show. We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Kushagra Sharma, Aniruddh Dave, Nikeet Dhillon and Rudhraksh Jaiswal being part of the series.

We contacted the actor, producer and spokesperson at Amazon miniTV series, but did not get revert until we filed the story.

