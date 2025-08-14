Exclusive: Adish Vaidya to feature in a microdrama series inspired by Anil Kapoor’s Nayak

Adish Vaidya, who was recently seen in Pushpa Impossible on Sony SAB, and is known for his portrayal in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, is the next actor to be drawn towards the format of shooting for vertical microdramas. Vertical drama series, often referred to as short dramas, micro-dramas, or mobile dramas, are innovative short-form web or television series designed specifically for vertical viewing on mobile devices.

This unique format caters to a growing audience that prefers quick, engaging entertainment that seamlessly integrates into their increasingly fragmented viewing habits. With episodes typically ranging from a few minutes, vertical dramas provide an easily digestible narrative experience that can be enjoyed on the go. This genre has seen a surge in popularity, particularly in China, where it originated, and has started to capture the attention of global audiences, making it a significant trend in modern entertainment consumption.

Adish Vaidya is presently shooting for a microdrama series titled ‘Ek Din Ka CM’. This series is hugely inspired by Anil Kapoor’s film Nayak. In the film, Anil Kapoor’s character, a television cameraman turned reporter, was challenged by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to run the state for a single day.

This will be a never-before-seen role for Adish. It will be his first experience with the vertical format too.

When contacted, Adish tells us, “It is an interesting story, people will like it, and I have never played such a role before.”

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.