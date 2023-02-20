Anshu Rajput, who is known for her projects like D Company and Haale Dil on Broken Notes, is all set to entertain the masses in a new web series. IWMBuzz.com exclusively learnt that the actress will be seen in an upcoming web series Reth.

The series is directed by Hareesh Kotian and produced by Ganesh Production. As per reports in the media, Karanvir Sharma and Kainaat Arora will be seen in the show.

We buzzed Anshu but did not get through to her.

