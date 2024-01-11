Exclusive: Anubha Fatehpuria to feature in Sunshine Productions’ Jamna Paar for Amazon miniTV

Actor and architect Anubha Fatehpuria is an exceptionally good theatre artist. She is also known for her prolific display of acting in projects Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Sumo Didi, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Lost, Mai etc. She is presently shooting for a web series, titled Jamna Paar. Jamna Paar is a web series produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions. The series is being made for Amazon miniTV.

Jamna Paar will be a concept based on Delhi and it is said to be a clutter-breaking one. As we know, Sunshine Productions had made 12/24 Karol Bagh for television, again with Delhi as its focal point. The production has Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan going strong on TV on Colors.

We have written exclusively about actor Ritvik Sahore who plays one of the leads in this series Jamna Paar. We also wrote about Varun Badola, and Srishti Ganguli Rindani being a part of the stellar cast of the series.

We now hear of Anubha playing a pivotal role, a meaty one too.

As per a reliable source, “Anubha will play the mother figure in the series, which will be a powerful one.”

We buzzed Anubha Fatehpuria but did not get through for comment.

We reached out to the Producer and spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

