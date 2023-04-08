MX Player & Hungama are all set to bring a new web show Celebrations. The series is being produced by Abhishek Shetty and directed Shakur and Abhishek Shetty.

Now coming to the cast, we hear talented actors Anurag Kushwaha (Shiksha Mandal) and Mushtaq Khan (Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke) are roped in to play pivotal roles in the project.

We reached out to the actors and spokesperson at MX Player and Hungama but did not get revert till we filed the story.

