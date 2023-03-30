Shalini Pandey, the popular actress, who made her Tollywood debut with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film, Arjun Reddy and her Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, is all set to be back on screens with her new project.

IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actress will be a part of Amazon Prime’s web series Janta Band which will be directed by renowned filmmaker Akshat Verma. The latter is known for penning the black comedy Delhi Belly. Details about the upcoming web series are kept under wraps.

We reached out to Shalini, and the spokesperson at Amazon Prime Video but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.