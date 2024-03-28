Digital | News

Ashish Kaul will join the cast of Amazon miniTV's series Half Love Half Arranged Season 2, produced by Dice Media and directed by Simarpreet Singh. Read this exclusive newsbreak here at IWMBuzz.com.

Actor Ashish Kaul will be seen joining the cast of Amazon miniTV series Half Love Half Arranged in Season 2. Directed by Simarpreet Singh, Half Love Half Arranged is a romantic comedy series that revolves around Riya Tanwar, a 30-year-old gynaecologist who gets the shock of her life when her longtime boyfriend breaks up with her. Deciding to get married soon, she agrees to venture into the world of arranged marriages. This is when she meets Jogindar “Jogi” Hooda, the son of one of her patients.

The series has Karan Wahi and Maanvi Gagroo in the lead roles with Grusha Kapoor, Supriya Shukla, Amit Singh Thakur, Bhavya Grover, Shruti Jolly and more in the cast. The series is produced by Dice Media.

In its season 2, for which work has begun, the series will introduce a few new characters. Of them, Ashish Kaul who is presently seen in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, will play a significant role.

We buzzed the actor, but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

