Exclusive: Ashish Kaul to feature in Amazon miniTV series The Heartbreak Club

Actor Ashish Kaul is enthralling audiences presently in the role of Dildar Ahuja in Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, the show produced by Malhar Content Creators. The actor is presently shooting for Amazon miniTV’s upcoming series titled The Heartbreak Club. The series is produced by Endemol and directed by Glen Barretto and Ankush Mohla.

As per reports in the media, actress Anushka Sen plays the lead in this series. The series, we hear, will be a college-based story plot with murder and suspense embedded in the concept.

News coming to us is that Ashish Kaul has been roped in to play a fatherly role in the series.

As per a reliable source, “The shoot for the series is presently on. Ashish will play an interesting role.”

We buzzed the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV but did not get revert till we filed the story.

