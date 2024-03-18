Exclusive: Avanish Pandey bags Lootere

Avanish Pandey, who has entertained audiences in projects like Breathe: Into the Shadows, Aiyaary, and Basement Company, has bagged a new web show. IWMBuzz.com has learnt that the actor will be seen in an upcoming thriller Lootere.

Lootere stars Rajat Kapoor, Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Aamir Ali in the lead roles. It is directed by Jai Mehta and produced by Shailesh R Singh. Lootere will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on March 22.

The series follows Rajat Kapoor as the ship captain and his struggle with a criminal legacy. Entering the twisted world of crime to fulfill a treacherous demand of safeguarding and smuggling dangerous goods, the trailer offers a thrilling peek into a world where survival means navigating a deadly web of crimes.

As per reports in media, director Jai also shared what audiences can expect from Lootere. “In developing Lootere, our ambition was to redefine the traditional hijacking genre by infusing it with a unique perspective. As a filmmaker, I am aware of our role in molding perceptions through our creations. It was imperative for us to present a nuanced depiction that encompasses not only the experiences of the victims but also the human aspects of the pirates and the people of Somalia. Collaborating once again with Hansal Sir, I am convinced that Lootere, just like Scam 1992, will deliver an unforgettable viewing experience to audiences everywhere. I am thrilled to invite viewers to embark on this riveting journey,” he added.

We buzzed Avanish, he confirmed the news with us.

